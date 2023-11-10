Friday's game between the Liberty Flames (1-0) and Charlotte 49ers (1-0) squaring off at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 69-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Liberty, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Liberty vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Liberty vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 69, Charlotte 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-5.8)

Liberty (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 132.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty Performance Insights

On offense, Liberty was the 105th-ranked team in college basketball (74.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was eighth-best (60.9 points allowed per game).

The Flames were 241st in the country in rebounds per game (30.8) and 11th-best in rebounds allowed (27.1) last year.

Last season Liberty was 19th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.0 per game.

Last year, the Flames were fourth-best in college basketball in 3-point makes (10.4 per game), and they ranked No. 29 in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

Liberty gave up 6.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 73rd and 160th, respectively, in the nation.

The Flames attempted 49.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 50.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 39% of the Flames' baskets were 3-pointers, and 61% were 2-pointers.

