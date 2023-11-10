The Liberty Flames (1-0) go up against the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Liberty vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the 49ers allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Liberty had a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Flames were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the 49ers ranked 351st.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Flames put up were 12.1 more points than the 49ers allowed (62.6).

Liberty went 23-4 last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Liberty Home & Away Comparison

Liberty put up 78.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

The Flames ceded 55.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.9 in road games.

Liberty drained 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Upcoming Schedule