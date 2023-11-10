John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. Prop bets for Carlson in that upcoming Capitals-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Carlson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus this season, in 25:53 per game on the ice, is -4.

In one of 11 games this season, Carlson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In six of 11 games this season, Carlson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Carlson has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Carlson's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Carlson has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Carlson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 11 Games 4 7 Points 3 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.