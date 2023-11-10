On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is John Carlson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Carlson has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 44 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

