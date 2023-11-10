The Washington Wizards host the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena on Friday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball and others in this outing.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -112) 9.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -132)

The 14.3 points Ball scores per game are 13.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

He has grabbed six boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Ball has dished out nine assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Ball, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +108)

The 14.7 points Gordon Hayward scores per game are 4.8 less than his prop total on Friday (19.5).

He has pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Hayward has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -110) 6.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +142)

Kuzma's 22.3 points per game average is 3.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 6.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma has averaged two assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Kuzma's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Tyus Jones Props

The 9.5-point prop total set for Tyus Jones on Friday is 4.2 less than his season scoring average (13.7).

He has collected 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Jones averages 6.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's prop bet (6.5).

He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

