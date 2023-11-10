The George Mason Patriots (1-0) face the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the George Mason vs. Austin Peay matchup in this article.

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM George Mason (-6.5) 136.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Mason (-5.5) 135.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends (2022-23)

George Mason compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Patriots games.

Austin Peay went 11-15-0 ATS last year.

The Governors and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 26 times last year.

