The Austin Peay Governors (1-0) face the George Mason Patriots (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason Stats Insights

  • The Patriots made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Governors allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
  • George Mason had an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Governors ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Patriots finished 107th.
  • Last year, the Patriots recorded only 3.6 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Governors allowed (72.3).
  • When George Mason totaled more than 72.3 points last season, it went 9-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively George Mason fared better at home last season, putting up 74.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.
  • The Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.5).
  • George Mason made 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged away from home (6.8 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Monmouth W 72-61 EagleBank Arena
11/10/2023 Austin Peay - EagleBank Arena
11/15/2023 Cornell - EagleBank Arena
11/19/2023 Charlotte - Flagler Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.