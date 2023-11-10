How to Watch George Mason vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Austin Peay Governors (1-0) face the George Mason Patriots (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Samford vs VCU (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Davidson vs Maryland (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Dayton vs Northwestern (8:30 PM ET | November 10)
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Governors allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- George Mason had an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Governors ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Patriots finished 107th.
- Last year, the Patriots recorded only 3.6 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Governors allowed (72.3).
- When George Mason totaled more than 72.3 points last season, it went 9-4.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively George Mason fared better at home last season, putting up 74.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.
- The Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.5).
- George Mason made 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged away from home (6.8 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Monmouth
|W 72-61
|EagleBank Arena
|11/10/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Cornell
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/19/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
