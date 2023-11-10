The Austin Peay Governors (1-0) face the George Mason Patriots (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Governors allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

George Mason had an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Governors ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Patriots finished 107th.

Last year, the Patriots recorded only 3.6 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Governors allowed (72.3).

When George Mason totaled more than 72.3 points last season, it went 9-4.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison

Offensively George Mason fared better at home last season, putting up 74.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.

The Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.5).

George Mason made 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged away from home (6.8 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

