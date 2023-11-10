Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you reside in Fredericksburg County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Independence High School - Ashburn at Riverbend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Massaponax High School at Lightridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Aldie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.