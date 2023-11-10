If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Falls Church County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Bedford County
  • James City County
  • Scott County
  • Falls Church County
  • Norfolk County
  • Washington County
  • Galax County
  • Danville County
  • Roanoke County
  • Appomattox County

    • Falls Church County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Meridian High School at Brentsville District High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

