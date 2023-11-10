Can we anticipate Evgeny Kuznetsov scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

  • Kuznetsov has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Kuznetsov averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 44 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

