Can we expect Dylan Strome lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

  • In four of 11 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has scored two goals on three shots.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Strome's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 44 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

