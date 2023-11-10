The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
  • Duke went 17-3 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished 12th.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils scored 72 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up.
  • When Duke totaled more than 71.1 points last season, it went 14-1.

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot at a 49.4% rate from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
  • Arizona compiled a 22-3 straight up record in games it shot above 40.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.
  • The Wildcats averaged 18.3 more points per game last year (81.9) than the Blue Devils allowed (63.6).
  • Arizona had a 15-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (68).
  • The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Duke fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

  • Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 away.
  • At home, the Wildcats conceded 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.5.
  • At home, Arizona made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.2%) than on the road (35.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Morgan State W 122-59 McKale Center
11/10/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/13/2023 Southern - McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont - McKale Center

