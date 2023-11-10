Deni Avdija could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avdija tallied nine points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 132-116 win against the Hornets.

With prop bets available for Avdija, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Over 3.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Looking to bet on one or more of Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets conceded 117.2 points per game last year, 22nd in the league.

On the boards, the Hornets gave up 46.2 rebounds per contest last season, 29th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Hornets were 19th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25.9 per game.

Defensively, the Hornets conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deni Avdija vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 28 9 3 5 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.