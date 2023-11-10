Will Connor McMichael find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, McMichael has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Devils this season, and has scored one goal.

McMichael has no points on the power play.

McMichael's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 44 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

