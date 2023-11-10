Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
High school football competition in Charlottesville County, Virginia is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monticello High School at Spotswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Penn Laird, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
