The New Jersey Devils (7-4-1) host the Washington Capitals (5-4-2) at Prudential Center on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Devils are coming off a 6-3 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, while the Capitals fell to the Florida Panthers 4-3 in overtime in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-185) Capitals (+150) 6 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

This season the Capitals have been an underdog seven times, and won two of those games.

Washington has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington has played three games this season with more than 6 goals.

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 46 (7th) Goals 22 (31st) 44 (22nd) Goals Allowed 34 (7th) 20 (1st) Power Play Goals 3 (30th) 10 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (10th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals have scored 22 goals this season (two per game) to rank 31st in the league.

The Capitals have given up 3.1 goals per game, 34 total, the seventh-fewest among league teams.

Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -12.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.