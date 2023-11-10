How to Watch the Capitals vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (7-4-1) will host the Washington Capitals (5-4-2) on Friday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their most recent game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 as the Devils try to defeat the Capitals.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Devils Additional Info
|Devils vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|Capitals
|6-4 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game), seventh in the league.
- With 22 goals (two per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 22 goals during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|11
|2
|6
|8
|5
|4
|0%
|John Carlson
|11
|1
|6
|7
|18
|11
|-
|Tom Wilson
|11
|3
|3
|6
|10
|12
|40%
|Dylan Strome
|11
|6
|0
|6
|5
|10
|55.7%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|11
|1
|4
|5
|12
|4
|45%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are allowing 44 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
- The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (46 total, 3.8 per game).
- On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|10
|5
|15
|20
|12
|10
|35.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|12
|7
|12
|19
|4
|9
|40%
|Tyler Toffoli
|12
|8
|5
|13
|3
|3
|50%
|Dougie Hamilton
|12
|5
|5
|10
|8
|2
|-
|Timo Meier
|12
|3
|6
|9
|6
|4
|61.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.