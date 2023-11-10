The New Jersey Devils (7-4-1) will host the Washington Capitals (5-4-2) on Friday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

Tune in on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 as the Devils try to defeat the Capitals.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Capitals vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/25/2023 Devils Capitals 6-4 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game), seventh in the league.

With 22 goals (two per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 22 goals during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 11 2 6 8 5 4 0% John Carlson 11 1 6 7 18 11 - Tom Wilson 11 3 3 6 10 12 40% Dylan Strome 11 6 0 6 5 10 55.7% Evgeny Kuznetsov 11 1 4 5 12 4 45%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are allowing 44 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (46 total, 3.8 per game).

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players