Here's a look at the injury report for the Washington Capitals (5-4-2), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Capitals prepare for their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (7-4-1) at Prudential Center on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Anthony Mantha RW Questionable Upper Body Trevor van Riemsdyk D Questionable Lower Body Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Personal Nic Dowd C Out Upper Body

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nico Hischier C Out Upper Body Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Jack Hughes C Out Upper Body Tomas Nosek LW Out Lower Body Colin Miller D Out Lower Body

Capitals vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals' 22 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Washington concedes 3.1 goals per game (34 total), which ranks 11th in the NHL.

Their -12 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Devils Season Insights

New Jersey has scored the sixth-most goals in the NHL (46 total, 3.8 per game).

Its +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

Capitals vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-190) Capitals (+155) 6

