Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Botetourt County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Botetourt County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Botetourt County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Bassett High School at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Daleville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James River High School at Radford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Radford, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
