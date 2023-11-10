Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Alexandria County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Mount Vernon High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Springfield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
