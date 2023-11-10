Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Alexandria County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Mount Vernon High School at Lake Braddock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Burke, VA

Burke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayfield Secondary School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfax High School at Edison High School