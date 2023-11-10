For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexander Alexeyev a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Alexander Alexeyev score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexeyev stats and insights

Alexeyev is yet to score through six games this season.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Alexeyev has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 44 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

