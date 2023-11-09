The American Eagles (0-1) play the William & Mary Tribe (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. American Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

William & Mary had a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Tribe were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 340th.

Last year, the 67.2 points per game the Tribe scored were just 1.3 more points than the Eagles gave up (65.9).

William & Mary had a 10-4 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, William & Mary put up 10.7 more points per game (72.9) than it did in away games (62.2).

Defensively the Tribe were better in home games last year, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 75.7 away from home.

When playing at home, William & Mary made two more treys per game (8.6) than on the road (6.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.9%).

