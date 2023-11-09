How to Watch William & Mary vs. American on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The American Eagles (0-1) play the William & Mary Tribe (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
William & Mary vs. American Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- William & Mary had a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Tribe were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 340th.
- Last year, the 67.2 points per game the Tribe scored were just 1.3 more points than the Eagles gave up (65.9).
- William & Mary had a 10-4 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, William & Mary put up 10.7 more points per game (72.9) than it did in away games (62.2).
- Defensively the Tribe were better in home games last year, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 75.7 away from home.
- When playing at home, William & Mary made two more treys per game (8.6) than on the road (6.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Regent
|W 84-29
|Kaplan Arena
|11/9/2023
|American
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/16/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Clune Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.