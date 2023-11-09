The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) and the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) square off on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in a battle of ACC foes.

Louisville has the 28th-ranked offense this year (442.3 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 12th-best with only 285.2 yards allowed per game. Virginia's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 32.4 points per game, which ranks 18th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 95th with 23.1 points per contest.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Virginia vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Virginia Louisville 361.9 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.3 (31st) 395.4 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.2 (10th) 120.2 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.3 (28th) 241.7 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252 (48th) 16 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (43rd) 10 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (23rd)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea leads Virginia with 1,123 yards on 84-of-139 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Perris Jones is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 386 yards, or 42.9 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Kobe Pace has 13 receptions for 130 yards (14.4 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 86 times for 292 yards and one score.

Malik Washington has racked up 1,044 receiving yards on 79 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has caught 44 passes and compiled 563 receiving yards (62.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has recorded 2,159 yards (239.9 ypg) on 154-of-236 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 881 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 178 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Isaac Guerendo has piled up 398 yards on 71 carries, scoring six times.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 712 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 67 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put together a 272-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 24 targets.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 18 catches for 217 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

