The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes averaged 29.5 more points per game last year (87.3) than the Hokies gave up (57.8).

Iowa had a 16-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.

Last year, the Hokies recorded only 0.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Hawkeyes allowed (71.8).

When Virginia Tech totaled more than 71.8 points last season, it went 17-0.

The Hokies shot 45% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.

The Hawkeyes' 51.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.7 percentage points higher than the Hokies had given up to their opponents (38.4%).

Virginia Tech Schedule