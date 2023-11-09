Thursday's game at Spectrum Center has the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 75-74 victory for Virginia Tech, so expect a tight matchup.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Hokies earned a 94-55 victory against High Point.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Iowa 74

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hokies put up 72.4 points per game (51st in college basketball) last season while giving up 57.8 per outing (32nd in college basketball). They had a +528 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

In conference contests, Virginia Tech averaged fewer points per contest (68.9) than its overall average (72.4).

At home, the Hokies posted 8.4 more points per game last season (75.5) than they did in road games (67.1).

Defensively Virginia Tech played better in home games last season, giving up 53.2 points per game, compared to 61.9 on the road.

