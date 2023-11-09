Our computer model predicts the Louisville Cardinals will defeat the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-20.5) Over (50.5) Louisville 39, Virginia 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Louisville vs. Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Cavaliers based on the moneyline is 11.1%.

The Cavaliers are 6-3-0 ATS this year.

Virginia has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 20.5 points or more this season.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in six of their nine games with a set total (66.7%).

The average point total for the Virginia this season is 0.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 93.3%.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 5-3-1.

Louisville is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Cardinals games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 50.5 points, 0.2 fewer than the average total in this season's Louisville contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 32.9 16.3 40.4 10.2 17 24 Virginia 23.1 32.4 25 29.5 23.8 31.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.