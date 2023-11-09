Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Virginia Beach County, Virginia this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Deep Creek High School at Green Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kempsville High School at Frank W. Cox High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Tallwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside High School at Indian River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Portsmouth Christian School at Catholic High School