In Suffolk County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Winchester County
  • Fredericksburg County
  • Manassas County
  • Powhatan County
  • Gloucester County
  • Staunton County
  • Lancaster County
  • Greene County
  • Russell County
  • Scott County

    • Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Bethel High School at King's Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Granby High School at Nansemond River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.