Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Scott County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marion Senior High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Gate City, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Chilhowie High School at Twin Springs High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Nickelsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastside High School at Rye Cove High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Duffield, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
