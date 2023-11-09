How to Watch the Radford vs. Western Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) go up against the Radford Highlanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford vs. Western Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders put up an average of 63.6 points per game last year, just 1.7 fewer points than the 65.3 the Catamounts allowed to opponents.
- Radford had an 8-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 54.5 points.
- Last year, the 54.5 points per game the Catamounts scored were 7.6 fewer points than the Highlanders gave up (62.1).
- Western Carolina went 4-4 last season when scoring more than 62.1 points.
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Concord
|W 77-53
|Dedmon Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/12/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Dedmon Center
|11/15/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Dedmon Center
