Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Norfolk County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Booker T. Washington High School at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Hopewell, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Kecoughtan High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granby High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial Heights High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
