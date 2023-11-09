ACC foes will do battle when the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) face the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Louisville vs. Virginia?

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 39, Virginia 14

Louisville 39, Virginia 14 Louisville has put together a 6-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Cardinals have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter.

Virginia has been an underdog in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

The Cavaliers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +800 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisville (-20.5)



Louisville (-20.5) Louisville is 5-3-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Virginia owns a record of 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 20.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Five of Louisville's games this season have gone over Thursday's total of 50.5 points.

In the Virginia's nine games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Thursday's point total of 50.5.

The point total for the contest of 50.5 is 5.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisville (32.9 points per game) and Virginia (23.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 51.1 50.3 Implied Total AVG 31.4 33.6 28.8 ATS Record 5-3-1 5-0-0 0-3-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 46.3 52.3 Implied Total AVG 31.3 26.3 35.4 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

