Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in King George County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In King George County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
King George County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hanover High School at King George High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: King George, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hanover High School at King George High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: King George, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
