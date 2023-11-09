The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) square off against the James Madison Dukes (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes shot 46.2% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 40.5% the Golden Flashes' opponents shot last season.

James Madison compiled a 17-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.5% from the field.

The Golden Flashes ranked 91st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Dukes ranked 30th.

The Dukes put up 14.6 more points per game last year (80.5) than the Golden Flashes allowed their opponents to score (65.9).

James Madison put together an 18-5 record last season in games it scored more than 65.9 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

James Madison averaged 86.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 on the road.

The Dukes conceded fewer points at home (65.2 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, James Madison drained fewer treys away (7.5 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) too.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule