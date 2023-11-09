The George Mason Patriots (1-0) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason vs. Marshall 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Thundering Herd's 63.7 points per game last year were only 1.9 more points than the 61.8 the Patriots allowed.
  • Marshall went 14-2 last season when allowing fewer than 60.5 points.
  • Last year, the Patriots averaged 60.5 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 59.8 the Thundering Herd allowed.
  • When George Mason put up more than 59.8 points last season, it went 12-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Bowie State W 96-45 EagleBank Arena
11/9/2023 Marshall - EagleBank Arena
11/12/2023 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena
11/15/2023 Pittsburgh - EagleBank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.