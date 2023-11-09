The George Mason Patriots (1-0) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

George Mason vs. Marshall 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd's 63.7 points per game last year were only 1.9 more points than the 61.8 the Patriots allowed.

Marshall went 14-2 last season when allowing fewer than 60.5 points.

Last year, the Patriots averaged 60.5 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 59.8 the Thundering Herd allowed.

When George Mason put up more than 59.8 points last season, it went 12-4.

George Mason Schedule