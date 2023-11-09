There is high school football competition in Chesapeake County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Deep Creek High School at Green Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside High School at Indian River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Atlantic Shores Christian School at Blue Ridge School