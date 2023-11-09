Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Chesapeake County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Deep Creek High School at Green Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside High School at Indian River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Atlantic Shores Christian School at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: St. George, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
