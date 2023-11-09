The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Campbell County, Virginia this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Campbell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Franklin High School at William Campbell High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9

6:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Gladys, VA

Gladys, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Surry County High School at Altavista High School