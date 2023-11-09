Our computer model predicts a win for the Chicago Bears when they play the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9 at 8:15 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Bears sport the 19th-ranked scoring offense this year (20.9 points per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 26.9 points allowed per game. The Panthers have not been getting things done offensively, ranking fifth-worst with 283.4 total yards per game. They have been better on defense, surrendering 310 total yards per contest (eighth-ranked).

Bears vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (-3.5) Over (38.5) Bears 26, Panthers 21

Bears Betting Info

The Bears have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has put together a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Chicago and its opponent have combined to hit the over six out of nine times this season.

The total for this game is 38.5, five points fewer than the average total in Bears games thus far this season.

Panthers Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has covered just once in eight games with a spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in six opportunities).

So far this season, three of Carolina's eight games with a set number have hit the over.

The average total points scored in Panthers games this year (38.5) is 4.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Bears vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 20.9 26.9 22.8 25 19.4 28.4 Carolina 17.5 28.3 14.5 20.3 20.5 36.3

