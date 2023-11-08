Player prop betting options for LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Charlotte Hornets-Washington Wizards matchup at Spectrum Center on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Wednesday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -105) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Tyus Jones has scored 13.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points more than Wednesday's points prop total.

Jones' season-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Jordan Poole on Wednesday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average.

Poole has collected three assists per game, 1.5 less than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -128) 9.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: -147)

Ball's 14.3 points per game average is 10.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- six -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Ball has averaged nine assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

Ball's two made three-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.