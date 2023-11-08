The Washington Wizards (1-5) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) on November 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Hornets have given up to their opponents (48.5%).

This season, Washington has a 0-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.5% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.

The Wizards put up an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 121.7 the Hornets allow to opponents.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards averaged 114.2 points per game at home last season, and 112.1 on the road.

The Wizards gave up 114.6 points per game at home last season, and 114.1 away.

Beyond the arc, the Wizards sunk fewer trifectas on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (12.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (37%) too.

Wizards Injuries