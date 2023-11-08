The Washington Wizards' (1-5) injury report has three players listed heading into their Wednesday, November 8 game against the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) at Spectrum Center. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards dropped their last outing 146-128 against the 76ers on Monday. Kyle Kuzma scored 28 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Daniel Gafford PF Questionable Ankle 8 8 0 Deni Avdija SF Questionable Ankle 10 6.7 2.7 Corey Kispert SF Questionable Ankle 14 3.3 0.7

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Terry Rozier: Questionable (Groin), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MNMT

