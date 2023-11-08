Tom Wilson Game Preview: Capitals vs. Panthers - November 8
Tom Wilson will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Wilson in the Capitals-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tom Wilson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals vs Panthers Game Info
|Capitals vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Panthers Prediction
|Capitals vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Panthers Player Props
|How to Watch Capitals vs Panthers
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wilson Season Stats Insights
- Wilson has averaged 17:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).
- Wilson has a goal in three games this season through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Despite recording points in six of 10 games this season, Wilson has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- In three of 10 games this season, Wilson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Wilson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Wilson Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|10
|Games
|1
|6
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.