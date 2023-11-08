Tom Wilson will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Wilson in the Capitals-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tom Wilson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Panthers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson has averaged 17:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Wilson has a goal in three games this season through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in six of 10 games this season, Wilson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In three of 10 games this season, Wilson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Wilson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wilson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 1 6 Points 2 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.