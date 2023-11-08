T.J. Oshie Game Preview: Capitals vs. Panthers - November 8
The Washington Capitals, T.J. Oshie included, will meet the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Oshie against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.
T.J. Oshie vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Capitals vs Panthers Game Info
|Capitals vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Panthers Prediction
|Capitals vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Panthers Player Props
Oshie Season Stats Insights
- Oshie's plus-minus this season, in 17:53 per game on the ice, is -3.
- Oshie has yet to score a goal through 10 games this season.
- In one of 10 games this year, Oshie has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.
- Oshie has had an assist in one of 10 games this year.
- Oshie has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 32.3% chance of Oshie having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Oshie Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|10
|Games
|2
|1
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
