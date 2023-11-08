Ahead of a game against the Golden State Warriors (6-2), the Denver Nuggets (7-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets took care of business in their most recent game 134-116 against the Pelicans on Monday. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 35 points for the Nuggets in the win.

The Warriors took care of business in their most recent game 120-109 against the Pistons on Monday. Stephen Curry recorded 34 points, two rebounds and four assists for the Warriors.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 20.7 1.7 6.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Draymond Green PF Questionable Ankle 4 5 5

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

