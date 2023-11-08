LaMelo Ball plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ball, in his last game (November 5 loss against the Mavericks), posted 30 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Ball, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-108)

Over 25.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-139)

Over 6.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 10.5 (+126)

Over 10.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Wizards conceded 114.4 points per game last season, 17th in the NBA.

The Wizards gave up 43 rebounds on average last season, 12th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards were seventh in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 24.8 per contest.

The Wizards allowed 12 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the league in that category.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 36 16 6 4 4 0 0

