The Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Kuzma put up 28 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 146-128 loss against the 76ers.

Now let's examine Kuzma's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-108)

Over 21.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.2 points per contest last season made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Hornets allowed 46.2 rebounds on average last season, 29th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hornets conceded 25.9 per contest last year, ranking them 19th in the league.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 33 14 4 3 2 1 0 11/20/2022 38 28 10 5 4 0 0 11/7/2022 31 20 6 1 1 1 0

