The James Madison Dukes (1-0) play the Toledo Rockets (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

JMU vs. Toledo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rockets' 73 points per game last year were 12.2 more points than the 60.8 the Dukes allowed.

Toledo had an 18-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

Last year, the Dukes scored 5.9 more points per game (69.6) than the Rockets allowed (63.7).

JMU went 18-4 last season when scoring more than 63.7 points.

The Dukes shot 37.2% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 39.5% the Rockets allowed to opponents.

The Rockets' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Dukes allowed to their opponents (40%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU Schedule