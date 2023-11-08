Wednesday's contest features the Toledo Rockets (0-0) and the James Madison Dukes (1-0) clashing at Atlantic Union Bank Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-66 victory for Toledo according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Dukes took care of business in their last matchup 104-31 against Eastern Mennonite on Monday.

JMU vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

JMU vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 68, JMU 66

JMU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dukes had a +298 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They put up 69.6 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and allowed 60.8 per contest to rank 82nd in college basketball.

JMU's offense was less effective in Sun Belt contests last year, putting up 68.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 69.6 PPG.

Offensively the Dukes were worse at home last year, averaging 69.1 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game on the road.

JMU surrendered 62.3 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 62.1.

