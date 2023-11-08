The Washington Wizards (1-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

Wizards vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 124 - Wizards 118

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (- 3.5)

Hornets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-5.1)

Hornets (-5.1) Pick OU: Over (240.5)



Over (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.9

With their .500 ATS win percentages this year, both the Hornets (3-3-0 ATS) and the Wizards (3-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Charlotte hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 40% of the time.

Washington and its opponents have exceeded the point total 83.3% of the time this season (five out of six). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (four out of six).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Wizards are 0-5, while the Hornets are 0-1 as moneyline favorites.

Wizards Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Wizards are ninth in the NBA on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and worst on defense (128.7 points conceded).

On the boards, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (38.8 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds allowed (47.7 per game).

This season the Wizards are fourth-best in the league in assists at 29 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Washington is 21st in the league in committing them (15 per game). It is third-best in forcing them (16.5 per game).

At 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from downtown, the Wizards are 16th and 18th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

