The Washington Wizards (1-5) visit the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) after losing four straight road games. The Hornets are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 124 - Wizards 118

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Hornets (- 2.5)

Hornets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-5.1)

Hornets (-5.1) Pick OU: Over (239.5)



Over (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.9

With their .500 ATS win percentages this year, both the Hornets (3-3-0 ATS) and the Wizards (3-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Charlotte hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 40% of the time.

Charlotte and its opponents have gone over the point total 66.7% of the time this season (four out of six). That's less often than Washington and its opponents have (five out of six).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hornets are 0-1, while the Wizards are 0-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets' offense, which ranks 12th in the league with 116.3 points per game, has played better than their fourth-worst defense (121.7 points allowed per game).

Charlotte is 18th in the NBA with 43.2 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 13th with 43.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

So far this season, the Hornets rank 12th in the league in assists, delivering 26.8 per game.

Charlotte is averaging 13.8 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.8 turnovers per contest (12th-ranked).

It's been rough sledding for the Hornets in terms of three-pointers, as they are tallying only 8.8 made threes per game (worst in NBA) and are draining just 30.6% of their attempted three-pointers (third-worst).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.